BILLYBIO - "Feed The Fire" Music Video From BIOHAZARD / POWERFLO's Billy Graziadei Now Streaming

BillyBio's Feed The Fire - the first solo release from Billy Graziadei of Biohazard and Powerflo - is out today worldwide via AFM Records. A music video for the title track can be seen below.

The album is available as CD, black, gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 400 units), orange, gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 400 units) and exclusive orange/black splatter, gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 200 units) which is only available here.

Tracklisting:

"Freedom's Never Free"

"Feed The Fire"

"No Apologies, No Regrets"

"Generation Z"

"Sick And Tired"

"Remedy"

"Sodality"

"Rise And Slay"

"STFU"

"Trepidation"

"Untruth"

"Enemy"

"Disaffected World"

"Feed The Fire" video:

“Rise And Slay” 360° video:

"Freedom's Never Free" lyric video:

Album teaser: