BILLYBIO - More Details Revealed For BILLY GRAZIADEI's First Solo Album

AFM Records recently announced their newest signing, BillyBio. Feed The Fire - the first solo release from Billy Graziadei of Biohazard and Powerflo will hit the streets on November 30th worldwide.

The album will be available as CD, black, gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 400 units), orange, gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 400 units) and exclusive orange/black splatter, gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 200 units) which is only available here.

Tracklisting:

"Freedom's Never Free"

"Feed The Fire"

"No Apologies, No Regrets"

"Generation Z"

"Sick And Tired"

"Remedy"

"Sodality"

"Rise And Slay"

"STFU"

"Trepidation"

"Untruth"

"Enemy"

"Disaffected World"

Album teaser:

As you can hear, the anticipation is huge and BillyBio will more than deliver the goods. This is the best of all worlds.

“Feed The Fire is heavy, fast, groovy and full of energy, I couldn’t have it any other way. It’s full of my roots but modern.”, states Billy.

And producer Tue Madsen agrees: “When I was brought in to mix this record, it was with big expectations, and boy, were they met. These songs keep the energy level so high and have so much to say. Great deliverance, great songwriting and now Me mixing the whole thing. I couldn't be happier."