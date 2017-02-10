BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI, Former FEAR FACTORY Bassist CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS To Launch POWERFLO With Debut Album In Spring 2017

The New American Media caught up with former Fear factory bassist/guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers and Biohazard frontman Billy Graziadei at NAMM 2017 last month, who revealed in the interview found below that the duo have formed a new band dubbed Powerflo with Sen Dog (Cypress Hill), Rogelio Lozano (Downset), and Brazilian drummer Fernando Schaefer. New Damage Records is due to put out the debut release in late spring 2017.

Powerflo's sound is described as a mix between Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Cypress Hill. Check out the interview below. Check out the official Powerflo Facebook page here.

On a December 2016 installment of former God Forbid guitarist Doc Coyle's podcast, The Ex-Man, Olde Wolbers revealed he's very much into the idea of reuniting with the original FF line-up even though he and former drummer Herrera are embroiled in a legal battle with vocalist Burton C. Bell and guitarist Dino Cazares. Check out the interview via the audio player below.

Olde Wolbers: "I've been trying to reach out and try to get this reunion thing happening. There would be nothing better for this band than to reconcile our differences, fucking write a killer record, which I know we can, and we would be doing really big tours. My passion for playing and what we have invested in this band is very big, and I know it's really big for Dino as well because he started it with Raymond back in the day. We could do really good tours. I mean, we could probably go open up for Metallica the whole entire run right now."

Older Wolbers appears on five Fear Factory albums, three as bassist (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Digimortal) and two as guitarist (Archetype, Transgression) when Cazares left the band. Olde Wolbers parted ways with Fear Factory in 2009 and was replaced by Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad)