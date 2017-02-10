BIOHAZARD's BILLY GRAZIADEI, Former FEAR FACTORY Bassist CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS To Launch POWERFLO With Debut Album In Spring 2017
February 10, 2017, an hour ago
The New American Media caught up with former Fear factory bassist/guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers and Biohazard frontman Billy Graziadei at NAMM 2017 last month, who revealed in the interview found below that the duo have formed a new band dubbed Powerflo with Sen Dog (Cypress Hill), Rogelio Lozano (Downset), and Brazilian drummer Fernando Schaefer. New Damage Records is due to put out the debut release in late spring 2017.
Powerflo's sound is described as a mix between Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Cypress Hill. Check out the interview below. Check out the official Powerflo Facebook page here.
Older Wolbers appears on five Fear Factory albums, three as bassist (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Digimortal) and two as guitarist (Archetype, Transgression) when Cazares left the band. Olde Wolbers parted ways with Fear Factory in 2009 and was replaced by Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad)