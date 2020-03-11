BLACK ABSINTHE Announce Ontario Tour Dates

Toronto's Black Absinthe have announced they will be hitting the road in April and May for show dates in Oshawa, Toronto, London, and Ottawa (dates listed below). The mini Ontario tour is in support of their latest single / music video “Witness” that the trio released in follow up to their 2016 breakout album Early Signs Of Denial that was produced by Dave Baksh (Sum 41, Black Cat Attack).

The band adds:

"Hey we're back on the road all over Ontario this spring. We're excited to presenting audiences with new tracks to take for a roll in the mosh pit before finalizing them for recording. We want to hear and see what gets you going and what our fans want to hear from Black Absinthe in the future!"

Dates:

April

10 – Oshawa, ON – The Atria

11 – Toronto, ON – Duffy’s Tavern

22 – London, ON – Call The Office

25 – Toronto, ON – Duffy’s Tavern

May

16 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

22 – Ottawa, ON – Dominion Tavern

(Photo by: Katherine Kwan)