BLACK ABSINTHE Postpones Ontario Tour Dates
March 30, 2020, an hour ago
Toronto's Black Absinthe announces they will be postponing their April and May show dates in Oshawa, Toronto, London, and Ottawa due to the global COVID-19 situation.
The band issued the following statement: "We reflect now on the joy playing live brought us, and the importance of bringing people together for the music. Our friends at home and throughout Ontario are the best part of playing live. We'll be back with an amazing live show and new music, to thank you all for being there for us, and supporting the new video for 'Witness'. The postponement of this tour comes with the belief that we will be back on the road when it is safe, coordinated, and with all bands currently involved."
Postponed Dates:
April
10 – Oshawa, ON – The Atria
11 – Toronto, ON – Duffy’s Tavern
22 – London, ON – Call The Office
25 – Toronto, ON – Duffy’s Tavern
May
16 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar
22 – Ottawa, ON – Dominion Tavern
The mini Ontario tour was to be in support of their latest single / music video "Witness" that the trio released in follow up to their 2016 breakout album, Early Signs Of Denial, that was produced by Dave Baksh (Sum 41, Black Cat Attack).
(Photo by: Katherine Kwan)