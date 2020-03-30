BLACK ABSINTHE Postpones Ontario Tour Dates

Toronto's Black Absinthe announces they will be postponing their April and May show dates in Oshawa, Toronto, London, and Ottawa due to the global COVID-19 situation.

The band issued the following statement: "We reflect now on the joy playing live brought us, and the importance of bringing people together for the music. Our friends at home and throughout Ontario are the best part of playing live. We'll be back with an amazing live show and new music, to thank you all for being there for us, and supporting the new video for 'Witness'. The postponement of this tour comes with the belief that we will be back on the road when it is safe, coordinated, and with all bands currently involved."

Postponed Dates:

April

10 – Oshawa, ON – The Atria

11 – Toronto, ON – Duffy’s Tavern

22 – London, ON – Call The Office

25 – Toronto, ON – Duffy’s Tavern

May

16 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

22 – Ottawa, ON – Dominion Tavern

The mini Ontario tour was to be in support of their latest single / music video "Witness" that the trio released in follow up to their 2016 breakout album, Early Signs Of Denial, that was produced by Dave Baksh (Sum 41, Black Cat Attack).

(Photo by: Katherine Kwan)