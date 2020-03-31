BLACK ANVIL Signs To Season Of Mist

Season of Mist announces the signing of New York City's Black Anvil. The band will release their fifth studio album via the label.

Black Anvil comments: "We have been quite familiar with Season Of Mist over the years. They’re unique, eclectic and, most importantly, passionate about what they choose to release and who they choose to work with. This is an emotion that is extremely strong in our camp because without it, there’s absolutely no reason to move forward and keep our flame lit."

For a glimpse of what to expect, check out the band's 2017 release, As Was, via Bandcamp here.

Formed in 2007 in New York City, black metal troupe Black Anvil released their debut album, Time Insults The Mind, on Monumentum/Reflections Records in September 2009, and later that year signed to renowned independent label Relapse Records. After a re-release of their acclaimed 2009 debut, Black Anvil unleashed their first proper full-length Triumvirate in September 2010. Recorded with engineer ‘General’ George Fullan (The Rolling Stones, Dream Theater) at Mark ‘The Animal’ Mendoza’s (Twisted Sister) Diamond Drop Studio on Long Island, NY, Triumvirate received critical acclaim.

Triumvirate was followed in 2014 by Hail Death, a 70-minute journey of intensity that further established Black Anvil as a modern black metal powerhouse. Constantly bringing their live ritual to the masses, Black Anvil has participated in numerous high profile tours with black metal legends such as Mayhem, Watain, Urfaust, and Marduk, as well as dates with Aura Noir, Nachtmystium, Immortal, Eyehategod, Cannibal Corpse, and many others. Additionally, the band has appeared at various festivals including the Scion Rock Fest, Beyond The Gates in Bergen, Norway and the renowned Roadburn Festival in The Netherlands.

In 2017, Black Anvil dropped their fourth studio-album, As Was, the staggering 50-minute follow-up to 2014's Hail Death. Atmospheric and melodic without relenting on any of the ferocity Black Anvil have always been known for, As Was seamlessly weaves through eight monumental passages of extreme metal art. More diverse, complex, and thought-provoking than anything they've done before, As Was is a stellar representation of modern black metal, and of Black Anvil's continuous progression and songcraft. Featuring cover art by Metastazis (Behemoth, Watain, Morbid Angel) and recorded at Menegroth by Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts, Panopticon) with mixing and mastering done by Tore Stjerna at Necromorbus Studio (Tribulation, Funeral Mist, Watain).

Lineup:

R: Drums

P: Bass/Vocals

J: Guitar

T: Guitar