BLACK ANVIL Streaming “Ultra” Track From Upcoming As Was Album

New York City's Black Anvil have premiered the closing track off of the forthcoming As Was full-length. Listen to “Ultra” below.

Atmospheric and melodic without relenting on any of the ferocity Black Anvil has always been known for, As Was seamlessly weaves through eight monumental passages of extreme metal art. More diverse, complex, and thought-provoking than anything they've released previously, As Was is a stellar representation of modern black metal, and of Black Anvil's continuous progression and songcraft.

As Was was recorded at Menegroth by Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts, Panopticon) with mixing and mastering done by Tore Stjerna at Necromorbus Studio (Tribulation, Funeral Mist, Watain), and features cover art by Metastazis (Behemoth, Watain, Morbid Angel).

January 13th marks the worldwide release of As Was via Relapse Records on CD, 2xLP, and digital formats. Physical pre-orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be preordered via Bandcamp at this location.

Stream the band's new song "May Her Wrath Be Just" below.

As Was tracklisting:

“On Forgotten Ways”

“May Her Wrath Be Just”

“As Was”

“Nothing”

“As An Elder Learned Anew”

“Two Keys-Heres The Lock”

“The Way Of All Flesh”

“Ultra”

“Ultra”:

“As Was”:

“May Her Wrath Be Just”:

Black Anvil will tour North America throughout January and February 2017 in support of their new album with black metal legends Mayhem and Inquisition. A full list of dates can be seen below.

January

20 - Club Solda - Montreal, QC

21 - Phoenix Theater - Toronto, ON

22 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

23 - Agora Ballroom - Chicago, IL

24 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

25 - Mill City Nights - Minneapolis, MN

27 - Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

28 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Marquee - Calgary, AB

31 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

February

2 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

3 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

6 - Social Hall SF - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

8 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

10 - Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

13 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

14 - Throne Theater - Wilmington, NC

15 - The Howard Theater - Washington, DC

16 - Theatre Of The Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

17 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

18 - Royale - Boston, MA

19 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

(Photos - Lani Lee)