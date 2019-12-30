BLACK BREATH Bassist ELIJAH NELSON Passes Away - "Elijah Was The CLIFF BURTON Of Death Metal," Says NASUM

Elijah Nelson, bassist for Seattle-based death metal band, Black Breath, has passed away. While official details are yet to be revealed, Nasum and Ringworm both took to social media to pay tribute to Nelson.

Says Nasum: "We are obviously saddened by the news of Elijah Nelson’s passing. Black Breath were very important to Nasum during the final leg of the farewell tour. Elijah was the Cliff Burton of death metal and he will be missed."

Ringworm states: "See you on the other side Elijah Nelson. Sad news. Ringworm sends nothing but light and love to you and yours brother. Enlightened travels in the beyond, young wizard."



Black Breath released their third album, Slaves Beyond Death, in late 2015 via Southern Lord.

Tracklisting:

“Pleasure, Pain, Disease”

“Slaves Beyond Death”

“Reaping Flesh”

“Seed Of Cain”

“Arc Of Violence”

“A Place Of Insane Brutality”

“Burning Hate”

“Chains Of The Afterlife”

