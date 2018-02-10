BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Premier "The Cove" Music Video

Black Country Communion - featuring vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol) and blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa - have released a music vide for "The Cove", a track from their 2017 album, BCCIV. This slow burning and emotion-packed tune was written to raise awareness of the mistreatment of dolphins in Japan.

BCC previously released a video for “Love Remains”, also featured on BCCIV album.

The band performed at the Eventim Apollo in London’s Hammersmith on January 4th. In the clip below they deliver a high-voltage and charismatic performance of their hard rocking hit "Sway".

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)