BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Release “Wanderlust” Music Video

Black Country Communion, the Anglo-American rock group comprising vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol) and blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa, released their fourth album, BCCIV, via Mascot Records back in September. A new music video for the album track “Wanderlulst” can be seen below:

Just like its three predecessors, BCCIV was overseen by Kevin Shirley, whose catalogue of hit records for Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Journey, The Black Crowes, has made him the hottest producer that rock music has to offer. Shirley, who originally had the idea of putting Hughes and Bonamassa in a band after seeing them jamming together onstage in Los Angeles back in November 2009 – is the group’s unofficial ‘fifth member’.

All songs on the new album were co-written by Glenn Hughes and Joe Bonamassa. Glenn wrote all the lyrics on the album except for the song “The Last Song For My Resting Place”, which was written by Joe.

Tracklisting:

“Collide”

“Over My Head”

“The Last Song For My Resting Place”

“Sway”

“The Cove”

“The Crow”

“Wanderlust”

“Love Remains”

“Awake”

“When The Morning Comes”

“With You I Go” (Vinyl edition bonus track)

"Sway" video:

“Over My Head” video:

“The Last Song For My Resting Place” video:

“Collide” video: