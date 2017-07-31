BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION To Release BCCIV Album In September; Exclusive UK Shows Announced

Black Country Communion are pleased to announce two exclusive concerts in Europe during January 2018 to support the release of their new album BCCIV. The band will play Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Tuesday, January 2nd and London Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday, January 4th.

These will be the only two concerts the band will play in the UK and Europe. Planet Rock will run a 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 9 AM on Wednesday, August 2nd. Order your pre-sale tickets from planetrock.com.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public from 0844 844 0444 and can be booked online from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.eventim.co.uk.

Black Country Communion the Anglo-American rock group comprising vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol) and blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa, release their long awaited and highly anticipated fourth album, BCCIV, via Mascot Records on Friday, September 22nd. This is the band’s first studio album since 2013’s Afterglow.

Just like its three predecessors, BCCIV was overseen by Kevin Shirley, whose catalogue of hit records for Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Journey, The Black Crowes, has made him the hottest producer that rock music has to offer. Shirley, who originally had the idea of putting Hughes and Bonamassa in a band after seeing them jamming together onstage in Los Angeles back in November 2009 – is the group’s unofficial ‘fifth member’.

"We had around 4 months to write this album, and I think the results speak for themselves," comments Glenn Hughes. "All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums, however, the new album is more of a progression, as we wanted to be careful not to repeat the previous albums. A lot has happened since we last recorded the Aferglow album in 2013, so, in many ways, the new album shows BCC with a much harder, riffier and bigger and bolder sound. If you’re looking for a folk album, this ain’t the one."

The band assembled to record BCCIV at Cave Studios in Los Angeles in December 2016. The album was mixed at Cave Studios in Sydney in March 2017. The songs on BCCIV will appeal to all fans of high quality hard rock, also those that admire singers of distinction. Hughes is not known as The Voice of Rock for nothing.

In terms of content, BCCIV expands upon the progression that took place between the first three albums. With an abundance of heavy riffs, undeniable hooks, melodic flair and infectious choruses, BCCIV is a spectacular album that gets bigger and bolder with repeated spins.

"I wanted the new album to physically shake your soul. It’s a wake-up call." explains Hughes.

Tracklisting:

“Collide”

“Over My Head”

“The Last Song For My Resting Place”

“Sway”

“The Cove”

“The Crow”

“Wanderlust”

“Love Remains”

“Awake”

“When The Morning Comes”

“With You I Go” (Vinyl edition bonus track)

All songs on the new album were co-written by Glenn Hughes and Joe Bonamassa. Glenn wrote all the lyrics on the album except for the song “The Last Song For My Resting Place”, which was written by Joe.

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)