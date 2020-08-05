BLACK CROWN INITIATE Invite Fans To Early Access Listening Party For New Album

Black Crown Initiate, in partnership with WSOU, are offering 100 fans an early listen to their forthcoming album, Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape (August 7, Century Media), on Thursday, August 6 at 12 PM pacific/3 PM eastern. The listening session will be followed by a live Q&A with members of the band. Fans can RSVP here.

Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape will be available as a limited CD Digipak, black LP+CD, three limited edition colored vinyl variants and on all digital platforms, and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Invitation”

“Son Of War”

“Trauma Bonds”

“Years In Frigid Light”

“Bellow”

“Death Comes In Reverse”

“Sun Of War”

“Holy Silence”

“He Is The Path”

"Holy Silence" video:

"Invitation":

“Sun Of War” lyric video:

Lineup:

Vocals - James Dorton

Guitars - Andy Thomas

Bass - Nick Shaw

Guitars - Ethan McKenna

(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)