BLACK CROWN INITIATE Release “Death Comes In Reverse” Single; Audio

"Death Comes In Reverse" marks the release of the last single before Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape, the new album by US progressive death metal masterminds Black Crown Initiate, arrives on August 7. Listen here, and below:

Black Crown Initiate previously released a trio of songs from the eagerly-awaited release: "Holy Silence“, "Invitation“ and "Sun Of War“. Violent Portraits O

Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape will be available as a limited CD Digipak, black LP+CD, three limited edition colored vinyl variants and on all digital platforms, and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Invitation”

“Son Of War”

“Trauma Bonds”

“Years In Frigid Light”

“Bellow”

“Death Comes In Reverse”

“Sun Of War”

“Holy Silence”

“He Is The Path”

"Holy Silence" video:

"Invitation":

“Sun Of War” lyric video:

Lineup:

Vocals - James Dorton

Guitars - Andy Thomas

Bass - Nick Shaw

Guitars - Ethan McKenna

(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)