BLACK CROWN INITIATE Release New Single “Invitation

The progressive death metal masterminds Black Crown Initiate recently announced their new record Portraits Of The Doomed Escape which is going to be released via Century Media Records on August 7, 2020. It was recorded at Think Loud Studios by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, who have also recorded bands like Rivers Of Nihil, August Burns Red, Lorna Shore, and many more.

The band proclaims: “We tore our hearts apart making this record, and we can’t wait for you all to hear it. It’s the best thing any of us has ever made. More to come.”

Black Crown Initiate has release their second single “Invitation” following up to “Years In Frigid Light” which was already released in November 2019. Listen to “Invitation” here.

Lineup:

Vocals – James Dorton

Guitars – Andy Thomas

Bass – Nick Shaw

Guitars – Ethan McKenna

(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)