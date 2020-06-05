BLACK CROWN INITIATE Streaming “Sun Of War” Lyric Video

Progressive death metal masterminds Black Crown Initiate have released a new single, “Sun Of War,” from their forthcoming album Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape.

Guitarist and founding member Andy Thomas offers of the track, “’Sun Of War’ is a song that sort of continues the theme of our Song of the Crippled Bull EP. It centers on life in the end of a repeating universal cycle, and basically mourns the disconnect from what humans truly are: power, truth, and timelessness. It seems appropriate to be released now.”

Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape comes out on August 7 and will be available as a limited CD Digipak, black LP+CD, three limited edition colored vinyl variants and on all digital platforms, and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Invitation”

“Son Of War”

“Trauma Bonds”

“Years In Frigid Light”

“Bellow”

“Death Comes In Reverse”

“Sun Of War”

“Holy Silence”

“He Is The Path”

“Sun Of War” lyric video:

Lineup:

Vocals – James Dorton

Guitars – Andy Thomas

Bass – Nick Shaw

Guitars – Ethan McKenna

(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)