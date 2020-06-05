BLACK CROWN INITIATE Streaming “Sun Of War” Lyric Video

June 5, 2020, an hour ago

news black death black crown initiate

BLACK CROWN INITIATE Streaming “Sun Of War” Lyric Video

Progressive death metal masterminds Black Crown Initiate have released a new single, “Sun Of War,” from their forthcoming album Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape.

Guitarist and founding member Andy Thomas offers of the track, “’Sun Of War’ is a song that sort of continues the theme of our Song of the Crippled Bull EP. It centers on life in the end of a repeating universal cycle, and basically mourns the disconnect from what humans truly are: power, truth, and timelessness. It seems appropriate to be released now.”

Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape comes out on August 7 and will be available as a limited CD Digipak, black LP+CD, three limited edition colored vinyl variants and on all digital platforms, and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Invitation”
“Son Of War”
“Trauma Bonds”
“Years In Frigid Light”
“Bellow”
“Death Comes In Reverse”
“Sun Of War”
“Holy Silence”
“He Is The Path”

“Sun Of War” lyric video:

Lineup:

Vocals – James Dorton
Guitars – Andy Thomas
Bass – Nick Shaw
Guitars – Ethan McKenna

(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Latest Reviews