BLACK CROWN INITIATE Streaming “Sun Of War” Lyric Video
June 5, 2020, an hour ago
Progressive death metal masterminds Black Crown Initiate have released a new single, “Sun Of War,” from their forthcoming album Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape.
Guitarist and founding member Andy Thomas offers of the track, “’Sun Of War’ is a song that sort of continues the theme of our Song of the Crippled Bull EP. It centers on life in the end of a repeating universal cycle, and basically mourns the disconnect from what humans truly are: power, truth, and timelessness. It seems appropriate to be released now.”
Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape comes out on August 7 and will be available as a limited CD Digipak, black LP+CD, three limited edition colored vinyl variants and on all digital platforms, and can be pre-ordered here.
Tracklisting:
“Invitation”
“Son Of War”
“Trauma Bonds”
“Years In Frigid Light”
“Bellow”
“Death Comes In Reverse”
“Sun Of War”
“Holy Silence”
“He Is The Path”
“Sun Of War” lyric video:
Lineup:
Vocals – James Dorton
Guitars – Andy Thomas
Bass – Nick Shaw
Guitars – Ethan McKenna
(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)