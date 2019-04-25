BLACK DAWN Launch “Help Me” Video

“Help Me”, the new video from the Long Island, New York hard rock band Black Dawn, can be seen below. The track is taken from Black Dawn’s latest album, On Blackened Wings, which is scheduled for release on May 3rd via Pavement Entertainment. Black Dawn signed with Pavement Entertainment in early 2018.

The five-song album is Black Dawn’s fourth studio release, and the first release with Pavement Entertainment. Production of the album was completed at Full Force Studio on Long Island with engineer/mixer Joe Cincotta.





Black Dawn’s current lineup consists of: Matt Kotten (lead guitar/vocals), Tom Kelly (rhythm guitar), Shawn Cox (bass guitar – formerly of New York City’s Sworn Enemy), and Enzo DiPaolo (drums).