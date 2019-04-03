BLACK EARTH Featuring ARCH ENEMY Members Streaming Two New Songs From Path Of The Immortal Collection

Black Earth, featuring past and current members of Arch Enemy, recorded two new songs for the recently released collection of remastered tracks from Arch Enemy's early albums, entitled Path Of The Immortal. You can now listen to "Burn On The Flame" and "Life Infernal" below.

Path Of The Immortal tracklisting:

"Burn On The Flame" (new)

"The Immortal"

"Dead Inside"

"Bury Me An Angel"

"Stigmata"

"Sinister Mephisto"

"Demoniality"

"Transmigration Macabre"

"Angelclaw"

"Bridge Of Destiny"

"Life Infernal" (new)

"Beast Of Man"

"Dark Insanity"

"Diva Satanica"

"Pilgrim"

"Black Earth"

"Silverwing"

"Time Capsule"

"Fields Of Desolation '99"

"Burn On The Flame":

"Life Infernal"

Black Earth have announced a tour of Japan, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Burning Bridges album, released in 1999. Dates are listed on the flyer below.

Black Earth lineup:

Michael Amott - guitar

Christopher Amott - guitar

Johan Liiva - vocals

Daniel Erlandsson - drums

Sharlee D’angelo - bass

Arch Enemy releases with Johan Liiva:

Black Earth (1996)

Stigmata (1998)

Burning Bridges (1999)