BLACK EARTH Featuring Past / Present ARCH ENEMY Members Announce Burning Bridges 20th Anniversary Japan Tour

Swedish metal band Black Earth, featuring past and current members of Arch Enemy, have announced a tour of Japan, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Burning Bridges album, released in 1999. Dates are listed on the flyer below.

More details to follow.

Black Earth lineup:

Michael Amott - guitar

Christopher Amott - guitar

Johan Liiva - vocals

Daniel Erlandsson - drums

Sharlee D’angelo - bass