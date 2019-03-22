BLACK EARTH Featuring Past / Present ARCH ENEMY Members Release Path Of The Immortal In Japan; Tracklist Revealed

Guesting on Masa Itoh's Rock TV, Arch Enemy guitarist / founder Michael Amott recently revealed that Black Earth, featuring past and current members of Arch Enemy, recorded two new songs for the just released collection of remastered tracks from Arch Enemy's early albums, entitled Path Of The Immortal.

Amott: "It's quite complicated getting everybody together to do that, but we wrote these two new songs. I wrote one with Chris (Amott), and then I wrote one myself. They're called 'Burn On The Flame' and 'Life Infernal'... two brand new tracks that are kind of in the style of what we used to do, I think. And they turned out really amazing too. We actually went back to Fredrik Nordström's studio, Fredman, where we made the first three records. so we worked with the original producer, and he mixed it. It sounds really powerful. Very cool."

Path Of The Immortal's tracklist is as follows:

"Burn On The Flame" (new)

"The Immortal"

"Dead Inside"

"Bury Me An Angel"

"Stigmata"

"Sinister Mephisto"

"Demoniality"

"Transmigration Macabre"

"Angelclaw"

"Bridge Of Destiny"

"Life Infernal" (new)

"Beast Of Man"

"Dark Insanity"

"Diva Satanica"

"Pilgrim"

"Black Earth"

"Silverwing"

"Time Capsule"

"Fields Of Desolation '99"

Black Earth have announced a tour of Japan, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Burning Bridges album, released in 1999. Dates are listed on the flyer below.

More details to follow.

Black Earth lineup:

Michael Amott - guitar

Christopher Amott - guitar

Johan Liiva - vocals

Daniel Erlandsson - drums

Sharlee D’angelo - bass

Arch Enemy releases with Johan Liiva:

Black Earth (1996)

Stigmata (1998)

Burning Bridges (1999)