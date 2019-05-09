BLACK EARTH Featuring Past / Present ARCH ENEMY Members Unveil "Burn On The Flame" Video
Black Earth, featuring past and current members of Arch Enemy, recorded two new songs - "Burn On The Flame" and "Life Infernal" - for the recently released collection of remastered tracks from Arch Enemy's early albums, entitled Path Of The Immortal. The official video for "Burn On The Flame" can be seen below.
Path Of The Immortal cover art and tracklisting:
"Burn On The Flame" (new)
"The Immortal"
"Dead Inside"
"Bury Me An Angel"
"Stigmata"
"Sinister Mephisto"
"Demoniality"
"Transmigration Macabre"
"Angelclaw"
"Bridge Of Destiny"
"Life Infernal" (new)
"Beast Of Man"
"Dark Insanity"
"Diva Satanica"
"Pilgrim"
"Black Earth"
"Silverwing"
"Time Capsule"
"Fields Of Desolation '99"
Black Earth is about to embark upon a tour of Japan, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Burning Bridges album, released in 1999. Dates are listed on the flyer below.
Black Earth lineup:
Michael Amott - guitar
Christopher Amott - guitar
Johan Liiva - vocals
Daniel Erlandsson - drums
Sharlee D’angelo - bass
Arch Enemy releases with Johan Liiva:
Black Earth (1996)
Stigmata (1998)
Burning Bridges (1999)