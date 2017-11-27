BLACK FAST – New Album To Be Produced By Eric Rutan

St. Louis metal outfit Black Fast will enter Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, FL this week with veteran producer Erik Rutan to begin work on an all-new LP for Entertainment One (eOne). Known for his work with Hate Eternal, Six Feet Under, Goatwhore and Cannibal Corpse, Rutan was an easy choice for the band to produce their widely successful eOne debut Terms Of Surrender. Citing the positive rapport between him and the band, Erik is very excited about working with Black Fast once again.

“We are super excited to produce the new Black Fast album," Rutan says. "We had such a great experience working together on the recording of 'Terms of Surrender' and I know that we will step it up a notch in this next production. There is a certain chemistry that happens when as a producer you get to work with bands on multiple records and when everyone is on the same page like we are, fantastic things happen. Black Fast is such a unique band of incredible musicians and great people. I cannot wait to get to work with the guys again, capture their raging sound and stellar performances in the best way I know how! May the metal commence!”

Terms Of Surrender, the band's ferocious and thrashing eOne debut, is also now available on vinyl for the first time on the band's official online store.

Black Fast have recently joined the D'Addario and Co. family. Aaron Akin says, "We won’t play anything else since we found the NYXL brand. They are the loudest, clearest, strongest and most balanced strings out there. They are the only strings we use on the road or in the studio. D’Addario rips!" Black Fast shreds with D’Addario NYXL-1046 and Evans Drumheads.