BLACK FAST Release "Silhouette Usurper" Guitar Playthrough Video

Black Fast has released a guitar playthrough video for "Silhouette Usurper", a track from the upcoming Spectre Of Ruin album, out on Friday, July 13th via Entertainment One. Watch below:

Like its predecessor, Black Fast’s Spectre Of Ruin was summoned into sharp focus at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida, with Erik Rutan, the Hate Eternal frontman and ex-Morbid Angel guitarist who has produced albums by genre titans like Cannibal Corpse, Goatwhore, and Six Feet Under. It’s all killer, no filler, demonstrating the destructive force of focused neo-thrash and progressive death-infused heavy metal at its finest.

Black Fast follow the roadmap laid down by the great bands with “Angel” and “Death” in their names, swearing off the trappings of the mainstream with a steadfast dedication to their chosen craft. As vocalist/guitarist, Aaron Akin once summarized, “We’ve pushed our chips all-in since the beginning. We threw caution to the wind. We’re playing metal. We don’t really give a shit about ‘making it.’”

This music is a vibrant soundtrack to society’s collapse and a celebration of defiant resolution. The Black Fast mission is ruthlessly simple: champion musical aggression, bark at the moon, raise a fist and headbang like there’s no tomorrow.

Pre-order digital copies of the album here, or physical copies here.

Tracklisting:

"Cloak Of Lies"

"Silhouette Usurper"

"Scarecrow And Spectre"

"Phantom I Am"

"Mist Of Ruin"

"Temple Of Leviathan"

"Famine Angel"

"Crescent Aberration"

"Husk"

"Husk":

"Silhouette Usurper":

"Cloak Of Lies" video:

Black Fast will hit the road this summer in various stops across the eastern half of the United States. The band kicks it off with a performance at the 17th Annual ShowcaseSTL presented by The Riverfront Times followed by a batch of support dates with Exmortus on the Summer Of Steel tour. Black Fast will then head out with Ringworm until they reach Cincinnati, OH where they'll participate in the first Annual Transplant Fest with Ringworm and Incantation on July 21st.