BLACK FAST Streaming Cover Of THIN LIZZY’s “Thunder And Lightning”

St. Louis metal act Black Fast has released a cover track of “Thunder And Lightning,” the classic Thin Lizzy track from 1983 album of the same name.. The track is also available on iTunes.

“Thin Lizzy is my favorite band," says frontman and guitarist Aaron Akin. "I have this double live album they recorded on their last tour called Life that starts with this song. You can hear the crowd, imagine them walking out onstage and going right into this track. Sadly 'Thunder and Lightning' was the last Thin Lizzy record, Phil died a few short years after its release. It oozes cool, as he did. And the John Sykes guitar solo! I had to call on one of my best buds Reece Scruggs (Havok / Century Media Records) to step up and let one rip for us and he absolutely nailed it. I think this fucker landed pretty cool. It’s dangerous. it's streetlights and leather. It's a switchblade."

America’s newest neo-classic riff masters Black Fast released Terms Of Surrender a few summers ago via eOne Music. Ripping pages from Death's technical death metal guidebook, the St. Louis foursome conjures the spirit of the late, great Chuck Schuldiner while channeling the viciousness of Megadeth's young-and-hungry Dave Mustaine and blistering aggression of Kreator’s Mille Petrozza.

The band tapped veteran producer Erik Rutan for the effort on their debut LP for eOne Music. Known for his work with Hate Eternal, Six Feet Under, Goatwhore and Cannibal Corpse, Rutan was an easy choice.

