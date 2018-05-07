BLACK FAST To Release Spectre Of Ruin Album In July; "Cloak Of Lies" Music Video Posted

St. Louis metal act Black Fast has released a brand new music video for their track “Cloak Of Lies”. This is the first bit of music we’re hearing from the band since the releasing Terms Of Surrender in 2015 and the first music video from their upcoming new LP.

“Cloak of Lies” is also available as an iTunes instant grat track, meaning fans who pre-order the LP on iTunes will get the song as an immediate download. “Cloak Of Lies” is also available on all streaming services. Pre-order links and the new video can be found below.

Black Fast will release Spectre Of Ruin on Friday, July 13th via Entertainment One. Album opener “Cloak Of Lies” sets the stage for Spectre Of Ruin with a heaping helping of everything Black Fast represents, a locomotive of riffs barreling down the tracks with determined speed and aggression.

Like its predecessor, Black Fast’s Spectre Of Ruin was summoned into sharp focus at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida, with Erik Rutan, the Hate Eternal frontman and ex-Morbid Angel guitarist who has produced albums by genre titans like Cannibal Corpse, Goatwhore, and Six Feet Under. It’s all killer, no filler, demonstrating the destructive force of focused neo-thrash and progressive death-infused heavy metal at its finest.

Black Fast follow the roadmap laid down by the great bands with “Angel” and “Death” in their names, swearing off the trappings of the mainstream with a steadfast dedication to their chosen craft. As vocalist/guitarist, Aaron Akin once summarized, “We’ve pushed our chips all-in since the beginning. We threw caution to the wind. We’re playing metal. We don’t really give a shit about ‘making it.’”

This music is a vibrant soundtrack to society’s collapse and a celebration of defiant resolution. The Black Fast mission is ruthlessly simple: champion musical aggression, bark at the moon, raise a fist and headbang like there’s no tomorrow.

Pre-order digital copies of the album here, or physical copies here.

Tracklisting:

"Cloak Of Lies"

"Silhouette Usurper"

"Scarecrow And Spectre"

"Phantom I Am"

"Mist Of Ruin"

"Temple Of Leviathan"

"Famine Angel"

"Crescent Aberration"

"Husk"

"Cloak Of Lies" video:

(Photo - Kenny Williamson)