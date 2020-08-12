BLACK FATE Issue “Savior Machine” Single

Greek power prog Black Fate will be releasing their new album Ithaca on October 23, 2020 via Rockshots Records. With their heartbreaking world-class vocals, catchy hooks, and lyrics, along with crashing guitar riffs, haunting melodies, and furious technical and melodic solos, Black Fate continues to satisfy bands with the release of their fifth studio album. Ithaca was mixed and mastered by Steve Lado and follows full-lengths Between Visions And Lies (2014) (Ulterium Records), Deliverance Of Soul (2009) (Asiral Records), A Piece Of Dream (2002) (Secret Port Records), and Uncover (2001) (Secret Port Records).

The band comments on the release of Ithaca:

"Ithaca is melodic, technical, and groovy, but also a bit dark. It has beautiful and strange melodies with powerful emotions. We believe it's an album for all kinds of metal audiences. We hope the fans will see it the same way. We see Ithaca as a very integrated album. Fans who have followed us over the years will also notice many changes in the songwriting process, we concentrated to find the best form and the best overall result for every song."

Today, the band is sharing their first single "Savior Machine" and comments about the track:

"A fast tempo song, maybe the fastest track of the album with aggressive guitars, dark melodic and catchy vocals, fast drumming, and intense choral keyboards."