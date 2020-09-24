BLACK FATE Unveil "Nemesis" Lyric Video

Progressive power metal band Black Fate has shared the lyric video for "Nemesis", the second single off their new album Ithaca.

The band comments about the song: "'Nemesis' is probably the darkest song of Ithaca. Haunting lyrics combined with wicked melodies, atmospheric orchestrations, grandiose guitars, and delightful rhythm section signals - a new era for the band."

Ithaca is the fifth studio album from Black Fate, scheduled for release October 23 via Rockshots Records.

The first single to be released from Ithaca was "Savior Machine". According to Black Fate, it's "A fast tempo song, maybe the fastest track of the album with aggressive guitars, dark melodic and catchy vocals, fast drumming, and intense choral keyboards."

Black Fate is inspired by the giants of their genre - Dream Theater, Fates Warning, Kamelot, Nightwish, Iron Maiden, and Dio - and look forward to showcasing their blend of melodic progressive power metal in the next chapter of their two decade career.