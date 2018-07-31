BLACK HEART SAINTS Announce Road To Sturgis Tour

American rock band Black Heart Saints from Austin, Texas has announced summer tour dates, including a headline performance at the legendary 78th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This tour focuses on Texas and Colorado, and will be the last tour leg to promote the band's latest album, Alive.

Most recently, the band has been featured as the go-to support act for the biggest names in rock, including Steel Panther, The Dead Daisies, and Dokken. Black Heart Saints' charismatic live show has been jettisoning to the forefront of Texas rock, following the success of chart-topping acts from the Lone Star State such as Nothing More and The Sword.

Dates:

August

3 – San Angelo, TX – The Deadhorse

4 - Amarillo, TX – Leftwoods

7 – Sturgis, SD – Beaver Bar

8 – Sturgis, SD – Beaver Bar

10 – Lakewood, CO – Silver Spun Saloon

11 – Colorado Springs, CO – Legends Rock Bar

19 – Austin, TX – Texas Mist

The soaring vocals of front-man Josh Ross have drawn comparisons to Myles Kennedy and Chris Cornell. While the band is influenced by the likes of Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses, and other legendary hard rock acts, the commanding presence of Black Heart Saints' live show brandishes an updated take on the genre.