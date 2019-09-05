BLACK HEART SAINTS Release Official Music Video For "Lines"

Austin, Texas based rock band Black Heart Saints has released the official music video for "Lines", off of their newest EP, Misery.

"The video for 'Lines' represents a lot of what the band is about - a little humor mixed in with rock 'n roll. It's loosely based on real events that have happened to us on tour. We're excited to share this first of a four part anthology with our fans," says Black Heart Saints.

The new EP follows the band's 2017 LP, Alive. Misery contains three original songs and one cover - “Addicted To Love” by Robert Palmer.

In concert news, catch Black Heart Saints opening for L.A. Guns on September 14th in Live Oak, Texas at Quartermain's Pub. Their complete tour schedule can be found at this location.

For further details, visit Black Heart Saints on Facebook.