BLACK HEART SAINTS Release Official Music Video For "Misery"

Austin Music Award-winning band Black Heart Saints has just released the fourth and final installment from their new Misery EP -- a blistering Southern hard rock tune that masterfully melds the soulfulness of The Black Crowes with the sheer heaviness of Soundgarden.

The music video for "Misery" takes a darker tone than the previous installments of the series, touching upon such topics as addiction and depression. All four music videos from the Misery EP were shown as part of a film premiere at Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, TX earlier this month, which featured a red carpet and a curated drink menu.

Black Heart Saints has continued to turn heads around the country, and will be featured as part of Sweetwater Studio's Master Class program -- a specialized recording class available to the public that recently hosted such names as Anthrax and Eric Johnson.

"This song really captures what Black Heart Saints is about -- heavy, soulful rock 'n roll that pays homage to our Texas roots," says the band.

Misery EP artwork and tracklisting:

"Lines"

"Crazy"

"Addicted To Love"

"Misery"

Dangerous and dirty, with a distinct groove steeped in classic rock, yet with a modern intensity. Black Heart Saints gives fans exactly what they want – rock god vocals catapulted over explosive, memorable riffs – leaving legions of the rock ‘n’ roll faithful yearning for more.

After debuting at South by Southwest Festival, this powerhouse quartet has been building a solid reputation as a support act for national touring bands such as Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Sevendust, Steel Panther, Pop Evil, Buckcherry, Stryper, Dirty Honey, and more.

The soaring vocals of frontman Josh Ross have drawn comparisons to Myles Kennedy and Chris Cornell. While the band is influenced by the likes of Mötley Crüe, Guns N' Roses, and other legendary hard rock acts, the commanding presence of Black Heart Saints’ live show brandishes an updated take on the genre.

