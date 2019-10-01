BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announce North American Crusade Tour With Guests OBITUARY And LORD DYING

Black Label Society have announced a string of North American tour dates in December, with special guests Obituary and Lord Dying on most dates. Thrown Into Exile will perform on the December 6 date in Santa Ana, CA, while Exodus will join BLS for the December 7 date in San Francisco. Tickets on sale this Friday, October 4 at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

December
6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *
7 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *
8 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater
9 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater
11 - Grand Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Centre
12 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar
13 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
14 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theater
17 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
19 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre
20 - Quebec City, QC - Grand Theatre
21 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

* without Obituary
December 6 with Thrown Into Exile
December 7 with Exodus

(Photo - Justin Reich)



