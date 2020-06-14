BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Boozed, Broozed & Broken-Boned 2003 Show Stream Available

Black Label Society recently announced two YouTube premieres for June 13th and June 19th. On Saturday, June 13th the Boozed, Broozed And Broken Boned show from 2003 streamed via YouTube. Check it out below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Demise of Sanity"

"Graveyard Disciples"

"Bleed for Me"

"13 Years of Grief"

"Stronger Than Death"

"Genocide Junkies"

"Spoke in the Wheel"

"Born To Lose"

"World of Trouble"

"Guitar Solo"

"Band Intros"

"All For You"

"Super Terrorizer"

"Berserkers"

Next week, Zakk Wylde and Co. will be streaming the Unblackened concert. Both shows will be available to watch for 48 hours. Set your reminder here.

Boozed, Broozed & Broken-Boned was originally released in 2003. It was recorded at Harpos Concert Theatre on September 14, 2002 in Detroit, Michigan.

Unblackened was originally released in 2013. It was recorded at Club Nokia on March 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.