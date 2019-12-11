BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Cancelled North American Tour With Guests OBITUARY And LORD DYING Rescheduled For February / March

Black Label Society's North American tour, with special guests Obituary and Lord Dying, originally scheduled for December but cancelled "due to sudden unforeseen circumstances", has been rescheduled for February and March, 2020.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, December 13, at 10 AM via LiveNation.com

Tour dates:

February

26 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

27 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

28 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

29 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

March

1 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

3 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

4 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, Canada

6 - Bowes Event Centre - Grande Prairie, Canada

7 - MacEwan Hall - Calgary, Canada

8 - Midway Bar - Edmonton, Canada

10 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, Canada

12 - The Rave / Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

13 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie - Sault Ste. Marie, MI

14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI

16 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

20 - Hard Rock Biloxi - Biloxi, MS

21 - The Plant - Dothan, AL

22 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

24 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

25 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

28 - The Webster - Hartford, CT

(Photo - Justin Reich)