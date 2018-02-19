BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Debut “A Love Unreal” Video
February 19, 2018, 2 hours ago
Black Label Society, led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, has released another brand new music video for the single "A Love Unreal" from their latest LP, Grimmest Hits. The video was directed by long-time collaborating director Justin Reich.
Black Label Society recently soared into the charts with their new LP via Entertainment One, Grimmest Hits. The LP landed at #4 on the Billboard Current Charts, the highest charting LP since Order Of The Back released back in 2009. Grimmest Hits reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Music, #1 Independent, and #2 Rock Charts.
Black Label Society are touring with support from Corrosion Of Conformity. Remaining dates, listed below, include support from Eyehategod.
February
19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
Black Label Society is:
Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar
John DeServio - Bass
Dario Lorina - Guitar
Jeff Fabb - Drums
(Photo - Justin Reich)