BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Debut “A Love Unreal” Video

Black Label Society, led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, has released another brand new music video for the single "A Love Unreal" from their latest LP, Grimmest Hits. The video was directed by long-time collaborating director Justin Reich.

Black Label Society recently soared into the charts with their new LP via Entertainment One, Grimmest Hits. The LP landed at #4 on the Billboard Current Charts, the highest charting LP since Order Of The Back released back in 2009. Grimmest Hits reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Music, #1 Independent, and #2 Rock Charts.

Black Label Society are touring with support from Corrosion Of Conformity. Remaining dates, listed below, include support from Eyehategod.

February

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Black Label Society is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums

(Photo - Justin Reich)