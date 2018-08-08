BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Fan-Filmed Video Of "Fire It Up" Live In Toronto

On August 7th, Black Label Society played Rebel in Toronto, ON. In the fan-filmed video below, Zakk Wylde decides to go for a stroll while performing his outrageous solo during "Fire It Up". Not only does he parade through the crowd on the floor, Zakk heads upstairs to visit the folks in the balcony; it's unreal.

Remaining dates on the Black Label Society, Corrosion Of Conformity, Eyehategod North American Tour are as listed:

August

8 - Metlus - Montreal, QC

9 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

10 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ