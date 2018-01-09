BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Grand Rapids, Oklahoma City Shows Postponed

Black Label Society recently canceled the January 8th show in Montreal and tonight's show in Toronto, with the dates being postponed until this summer due to frontman Zakk Wylde suffering from "severe illness". Now tomorrow's show in Grand Rapids and the January 12th show in Oklahoma City have also been postponed until the summer. No specifics have been given at this time. Stay tuned for updates and a confirmation of new dates.

A statement from the band reads, “Due to severe illness and Zakk Wylde’s inability to perform, we must postpone the shows in Montreal, Toronto, Grand Rapids, and Oklahoma City until summer of 2018. New dates will be announced soon, please hold onto your tickets, we will be back to perform for our fans as quickly as possible.”

Black Label Society will release their tenth full length, Grimmest Hits, on January 19th via Entertainment One (eOne). The new effort will be the follow-up to Billboard Top 5 charting titles Catacombs Of The Black Vatican (2014) and Order Of The Black (2010). In-between then and now, Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II, the follow-up to his 1996 solo debut of the same name, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. The single "Trampled Down Below" is available for streaming below.

"Trampled Down Below", "All That Once Shined", and "Room Of Nightmares" are available as iTunes instant gratification tracks, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes now will receive all three songs as an instant download. Pre-order links below.

Tracklisting:

“Trampled Down Below”

“Seasons Of Falter”

“The Betrayal”

“All That Once Shined”

“The Only Words”

“Room Of Nightmares”

“A Love Unreal”

“Disbelief”

“The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away”

“Illusions Of Peace”

“Bury Your Sorrow”

“Nothing Left To Say”

“Trampled Down Below”:

"All That Once Shined" lyric video:

“Room Of Nightmares” video:

Pre-order Grimmest Hits via the links below:

- Physical

- Digital

Black Label Society are touring with support from Corrosion Of Conformity. Select dates will see support from Eyehategod and Red Fang. A full list of tour dates can be seen below.

January

13 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

14 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

17 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

20 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

February

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

11 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brians Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

16 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place

17 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

* Eyehategod - through January 20

* Red Fang - January 26 - February 9

* Eyehategod - February 11 - 27

Black Label Society is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums

(Photo - Justin Reich)