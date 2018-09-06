BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Guitarist DARIO LORINA Launches Death Grip Academy For Online Instruction

Death Grip Academy is a personal, live, one-on-one guitar workshop via Skype with Black Label Society guitarist and Shrapnel Records recording artist, Dario Lorina.

Available to all ages and skill levels, Death Grip Academy allows you to study with the School of Tonal Destruction at your own pace, schedule, budget, and location. There is no monthly fee, simply pay per 60 minute workshop via PayPal.

Learn more at DeathGripAcademy.com and check out an introductory video below:

Metal guitar young blood, Dario Lorina began his professional career in 2006 at age 16 as the touring guitarist with the late Jani Lane (ex-Warrant). At age 19, he joined veteran metal act Lizzy Borden whom he toured with for 4 years. Dario released his first instrumental record on Shrapnel Records in September of 2013. January 1st, 2014 he joined Black Label Society and has since been touring worldwide with BLS and Zakk Wylde, performing on both guitar and keys. His second Shrapnel Records instrumental album titled Death Grip Tribulations was released on February 24th, 2017.



“Death Grip Tribulations makes it clear that Dario Lorina has become a force to be reckoned with, as at twenty seven years of age he draws from experience far beyond his years, creating a collection of songs built on forceful rhythms, strong melodies and an arsenal of advanced guitar chops.” - Mike Varney, Shrapnel Label Group



Dario’s music harkens back to the glory days of high caliber shred guitar, the genre of which Shrapnel Records was a founding force.