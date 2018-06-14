BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Launch Teaser #2 For Upcoming "Trampled Down Below" Music Video

Black Label Society, led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, will release a video for "Trampled Down Below", the opening track of the band's latest LP Grimmest Hits, on Wednesday, June 20th. A second teaser clip has been released. Check out two teasers below:

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

Black Label Society soared into the charts with Grimmest Hits. The LP landed at #4 on the Billboard Current Charts, the highest charting LP since Order Of The Back released back in 2009. Grimmest Hits reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Music, #1 Independent, and #2 Rock Charts.

"A Love Unreal" video:

"All That Once Shined" lyric video:

“Room Of Nightmares” video:

Order Grimmest Hits via the links below:

- Physical

- Digital

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) have announced three live shows this summer.

August

17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

Get tickets here.