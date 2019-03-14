BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Performs "A Spoke In The Wheel" Unplugged; Video

Black Label Society (BLS), the hard rock group led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, who landed at #17 on our annual BravePicks 2018 list with their Grimmest Hits album (eOne), have released a video for their unplugged performance of "A Spoke In The Wheel", from the upcoming reimagined version of the band’s iconic 1999 debut LP, Sonic Brew, titled Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19, out on on May 17th.

Entertainment One (eOne) recently licensed the complete back catalog of Black Label Society. In addition to the band's last three albums, which were released on eOne, the company has licensed the following titles: Sonic Brew, Stronger Than Death, 1919 Eternal, The Blessed Hellride, Hangover Music Vol. VI, Mafia, and Shot To Hell. Fans can expect these titles in never-before-released formats over the next few years.

eOne’s Scott Givens, SVP, Rock, Music, says, “I’m delighted to expand our partnership with Zakk and Black Label Society to now include all his amazing earlier work."

Black Label Society has also announced their 20 Years Of Sonic Brewtality Tour, a brand-new batch of 2019 North American tour dates in conjunction with the release of a new, reimagined version of the band’s iconic 1999 debut LP, Sonic Brew, on May 17th, titled Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19, original formula with enhanced flavor.

“The original recording back in 1997 was mastered with high volume, alcohol, and dance," says Wylde from his home studio. “We went in and worked off the existing performances and focused on the high volume and dance while replacing the booze with viagra and anabolic steroids.”

The new re-blended version of Sonic Brew will feature two new bonus tracks, a full band/piano version of “Spoke In The Wheel” and an acoustic version of “Black Pearl.”

Wylde continues, although we wish he would stop, “I wanted to re-blend and re-choreograph this release to be the most brewtal and dance-tactic album since Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive” dominated the dance floor at Studio 54!”

The band will play two shows in each market - the first night will feature Sonic Brew played in its entirety, while the second night will see the band play a set of greatest hits. Support will come from Conan and The Atomic Bitchwax. Black Label Society will also participate in US festivals Sonic Temple, Epicenter, and Welcome To Rockville on this run.

Dates begin April 24th at The Oriental Theater in Denver and wrap up in Los Angeles at the famous El Rey Theater for two nights ending on May 23rd. Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 1st.

Sonic Brew was initially released in Japan on October 28th, 1998, and contained 13 tracks and a free Zakk Wylde guitar pick. The album was subsequently released in North America on May 4th, 1999, with three bonus tracks including a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears”, recorded with bassist Mike Inez of Alice in Chains.

Tour dates:

April

24 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

25 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

27 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

6 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

7 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

18 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connors

22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

BLS lineup:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums