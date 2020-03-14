BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Postpones Remainder Of Current North American Tour

Due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus and its effect on public gatherings, including rock concerts, Black Label Society has pulled off the road for the time being. BLS frontman Zakk Wylde has issued the following statement:

"Berserkers! We are postponing the remainder of our North American Crusade. Rescheduled dates will be announced next week so please hold on to your tickets. Thanks to everyone that came out to the shows and everyone please stay safe and healthy. We will see you all very soon!"

The postponed BLS dates, with opening bands Obituary and Lord Dying, are as listed:

March

13 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie - Sault Ste. Marie, MI

14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI

16 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

20 - Hard Rock Biloxi - Biloxi, MS

21 - The Plant - Dothan, AL

22 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL

24 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

25 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

27 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

28 - The Webster - Hartford, CT

(Photo - Justin Reich)