BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Release "Bored To Tears" Music Video

Black Label Society, led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, have released another new music video today for their song “Bored To Tears” from their upcoming album due out this spring. Once again directed by long-time director and collaborator Justin Reich, this is the second music video we’ve seen from the rejuvenated version of Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19 due out next month. The band had released the “Spoke In The Wheel” music video last month which can be seen below.

Lollipops, dinosaurs, and dancing turtles. None of those things have ever been in a Black Label Society music video until now, and the band is not stopping there. Zakk comments, “With the NEW BLACK LABEL SUPAH-EXCITING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT HIGH CALORIE BURNING video for 'BORED TO TEARS,' I told BLACK LABEL DIRECTOR O’ DOOM & DELIGHT, FATHER JUSTIN REICH, that I wanted to do an 'EXCITING' and 'TOUGH' looking video in the movie genre style of CLINT EASTWOOD & CHARLES BRONSON.”

Zakk continues, “After seeing the video, apparently FATHER JUSTIN REICH Doesn’t know who these LEGENDARY FILM ICONS are or has them confused with two other actors named CLINT EASTWOOD & CHARLES BRONSON. Every time I watch this video I’m more confused than I was during the previous viewing."

Black Label Society will release Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19 on May 17th, via Entertainment One (eOne). "Bored To Tears" and “Spoke In The Wheel” is available as an iTunes instant gratification tracks, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes will receive the songs as instant downloads. Both songs are available on all streaming services now.

Pre-order bundles including teeshirts, posters, vinyl, and even a turntable are available now. Click here for more.

Thanks to a new arrangement with record label Entertainment One (eOne), the band's back catalog is now all in one place, uniting the band’s earlier work with their more recent output. The “re-blended” version of their classic debut is resurrected bigger than ever without sacrificing its familiar kick. Plus, there are two bonus cuts: a full band/piano version of “Spoke in the Wheel” and an acoustic take on “Black Pearl.”

Sonic Brew – 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 – 5.19 is nothing like the infamously awful, failed experiment of New Coke. This is the original formula, like Coke Classic, but spiked with Viagra, the Captain America super soldier serum, and triple the caffeine.

It’s less of a floor to ceiling remodel than it is a fresh coat of paint, in preparation for another crazy house party. Zakk Wylde and crew were careful not to mess with the magic captured on the long lost two-inch tape. Instead, they blessed the master with some note-for-note enhancement, spicing up /Sonic Brew/ with a perfected recipe.

“I don’t want to hear Led Zeppelin II redone, with the band just replaying the whole record,” notes the charismatic frontman and gregarious guitar icon. “The performances and everything is a snapshot in time. We just added on top of what was already there on the original recordings. It’s like we went in and did surgery on this thing. We took the original CD master and added things that made it stronger.”

The Black Label Society studio discography is like an instruction manual on how to expertly craft heartfelt, no holds barred, heavy metal infused American hard rock. “'Sonic Brew' was the beginning. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” Zakk marvels.

Wylde’s powerful pipes, mayhem-inducing charisma, mischievous humor, and instantly recognizable shredding have made him a beloved figure to rock audiences the world over. One part invading-horde, one part traveling carnival party, Black Label Society continues to engage and inspire, powered by caffeine and cacophony.

Tracklisting:

"Bored To Tears"

"The Rose Petalled Garden"

"Hey You Digital"

"Born To Lose"

"Peddlers Of Death"

"Mother Mary"

"Beneath The Tree"

"Low Down"

"T.A.Z."

"Lost My Better Half"

"Black Pearl"

"World Of Trouble"

"Spoke In The Wheel"

"The Beginning At Last"

"Black Pearl" (Bonus Track)

"Spoke In The Wheel" (Bonus)

“Spoke In The Wheel” video:

Black Label Society's 20 Years Of Sonic Brewtality Tour is underway. The band will play two shows in each market - the first night will feature Sonic Brew played in its entirety, while the second night will see the band play a set of greatest hits. Support will come from Conan and The Atomic Bitchwax. Black Label Society will also participate in US festivals Sonic Temple, Epicenter, and Welcome to Rockville on this run.

Tour dates:

April

25 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

27 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

6 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

7 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

18 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connors

22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

BLS lineup:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums

(Photo - Justin Reich)