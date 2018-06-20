BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Release "Trampled Down Below" Music Video

Black Label Society, led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, have released a video for "Trampled Down Below", the opening track of the band's latest LP Grimmest Hits. The video was directed by Dan Sturgess and filmed at the world famous Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, London during the band's tour there earlier this year. Check it out below:

Black Label Society soared into the charts with Grimmest Hits. The LP landed at #4 on the Billboard Current Charts, the highest charting LP since Order Of The Back released back in 2009. Grimmest Hits reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Music, #1 Independent, and #2 Rock Charts.

Black Label Society will resume their headline tour through North America this summer with Corrosion of Conformity beginning next month through the end of August. Support on select dates will come from Eyehategod. Tickets are now on sale.

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) have announced three live shows this summer.

August

17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

