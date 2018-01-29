BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Grimmest Hits Is The #1 Hard Music Album In The US; Other Billboard Chart Positions Revealed

Black Label Society, led by iconic American guitarist Zakk Wylde, released their tenth full length, Grimmest Hits, on January 19th via Entertainment One (eOne). BLS soared into the charts with the new LP, which has landed at #4 on the Billboard Current Charts, the highest charting LP since Order Of The Back released back in 2009.

Grimmest Hits reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Music, #1 Independent, and #2 Rock Charts. The LP was also the #1 selling album at Best Buy for the week of its release, beating out Grammy nominated Fall Out Boy by a considerable margin.

Upon its release last Friday, Grimmest Hits landed at #1 spot on iTunes Top Rock Albums Chart and #7 on the Overall Top Albums Chart.

The new effort is the follow-up to Billboard Top 5 charting titles Catacombs Of The Black Vatican (2014) and Order Of The Black (2010). In-between then and now, Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II, the follow-up to his 1996 solo debut of the same name, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

Tracklisting:

“Trampled Down Below”

“Seasons Of Falter”

“The Betrayal”

“All That Once Shined”

“The Only Words”

“Room Of Nightmares”

“A Love Unreal”

“Disbelief”

“The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away”

“Illusions Of Peace”

“Bury Your Sorrow”

“Nothing Left To Say”

"All That Once Shined" lyric video:

“Room Of Nightmares” video:

Black Label Society are touring with support from Corrosion Of Conformity. Select dates will see support from Eyehategod and Red Fang. A full list of tour dates can be seen below.

January

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

February

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

11 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brians Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

16 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place

17 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

* Red Fang - through February 9

* Eyehategod - February 11 - 27

Black Label Society is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums

(Photo - Justin Reich)