BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, SEVENDUST, CANDLEBOX Members To Perform For Charity Christmas Show In Asbury Park, New Jersey

In memory of Pierce Smith (aka Bigg Redd), Zenergy Entertainment Group Presents: A Bigg Redd Christmas with members of Sevendust, Black Label Society, Candlebox and more.

On Saturday, December 16th, Black Label Society’s John “JD” DeServio, Sevendust's Morgan Rose and Candlebox's Brian Quinn will take part in an all-star jam at The Saint in Asbury Park, New Jersey to help raise money for the Pierce “Bigg Redd” Smith Recovery Scholarship to assist people in active addiction who don’t have the means to put themselves through a treatment program.

Top 30 mainstream rock singer/songwriter Lenny Cerzosie (The Infinite Staircase, Le Projet, The Mayan Factor) is also expected to take part in the jam as well as other musicians who will be announced in the days and weeks ahead.

Before the culmination of the night’s main attraction, support for this show sees the Two Top 30 mainstream rock singer/songwriter brothers Lenny & Jeff Cerzosie fill out the bill respectively with the debut of Jeff's latest project, Frustrated Incorporated - The Best & Worst Of The 90s & Baltimore Legends, The Mayan Factor, who now features Lenny on vocals and guitar.

New Jersey’s own The Walk Arounds bring their brand of indie rock to the bill and the big man himself, Santa Claus may even make an appearance!

More musicians and bands are expected to be announced in the days and weeks ahead.

Doors are at 7 PM. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets are available here.

The Saint is located at 601 Main St., Asbury Park, New Jersey.