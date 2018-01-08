BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Streaming New Song "Trampled Down Below"
January 8, 2018, 9 hours ago
Black Label Society will release their tenth full length, Grimmest Hits, on January 19th via Entertainment One (eOne). The new effort will be the follow-up to Billboard Top 5 charting titles Catacombs Of The Black Vatican (2014) and Order Of The Black (2010). In-between then and now, Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II, the follow-up to his 1996 solo debut of the same name, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. The single "Trampled Down Below" is available for streaming below.
"Trampled Down Below", "All That Once Shined", and "Room Of Nightmares" are available as iTunes instant gratification tracks, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes now will receive all three songs as an instant download. Pre-order links below.
Tracklisting:
“Trampled Down Below”
“Seasons Of Falter”
“The Betrayal”
“All That Once Shined”
“The Only Words”
“Room Of Nightmares”
“A Love Unreal”
“Disbelief”
“The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away”
“Illusions Of Peace”
“Bury Your Sorrow”
“Nothing Left To Say”
“Trampled Down Below”:
"All That Once Shined" lyric video:
“Room Of Nightmares” video:
Pre-order Grimmest Hits via the links below:
Black Label Society are touring with support from Corrosion Of Conformity. Select dates will see support from Eyehategod and Red Fang. A full list of tour dates can be seen below.
January
8 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
13 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
14 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
17 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
20 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater
February
1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
2 - Portland, ME - Aura
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage
9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
11 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brians Event Centre
12 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse
14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
16 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place
17 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
* Eyehategod - through January 20
* Red Fang - January 26 - February 9
* Eyehategod - February 11 - 27
Black Label Society is:
Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar
John DeServio - Bass
Dario Lorina - Guitar
Jeff Fabb - Drums
(Photo - Justin Reich)