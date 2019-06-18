BLACK LABEL SOCIETY To Tour North America In September / October; THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER And ALIEN WEAPONRY To Support

Black Label Society, led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, will embark on a North American tour in September, with support from The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry.

The tour kicks off on September 11 in Ventura, CA, and concludes on October 13 in Jacksonville, NC. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10 AM.

Tour dates:

September

11 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

15 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

16 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep​

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

25 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Town Center

27 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

28 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

30 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

October

1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

5 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater​

8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

10 - Destin, FL - Club LA

11 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

12 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall​ (with Toke, no Alien Weaponry)

13 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel Concert Lounge (with Toke, no Alien Weaponry)

(Photo - Justin Reich)