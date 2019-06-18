BLACK LABEL SOCIETY To Tour North America In September / October; THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER And ALIEN WEAPONRY To Support
June 18, 2019, an hour ago
Black Label Society, led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, will embark on a North American tour in September, with support from The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry.
The tour kicks off on September 11 in Ventura, CA, and concludes on October 13 in Jacksonville, NC. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10 AM.
Tour dates:
September
11 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
15 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
16 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
21 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
25 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Town Center
27 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino
28 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
30 - Kitchener, ON - Elements
October
1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
2 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
5 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
10 - Destin, FL - Club LA
11 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
12 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall (with Toke, no Alien Weaponry)
13 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel Concert Lounge (with Toke, no Alien Weaponry)
(Photo - Justin Reich)