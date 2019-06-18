BLACK LABEL SOCIETY To Tour North America In September / October; THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER And ALIEN WEAPONRY To Support

June 18, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal black label society the black dahlia murder alien weaponry

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY To Tour North America In September / October; THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER And ALIEN WEAPONRY To Support

Black Label Society, led by American guitar icon Zakk Wylde, will embark on a North American tour in September, with support from The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry.

The tour kicks off on September 11 in Ventura, CA, and concludes on October 13 in Jacksonville, NC. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10 AM.

Tour dates:

September
11 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
15 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
16 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
18 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep​
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
21 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
25 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Town Center
27 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino
28 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
30 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

October
1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
2 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
5 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater​
8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
10 - Destin, FL - Club LA
11 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
12 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall​ (with Toke, no Alien Weaponry)
13 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel Concert Lounge (with Toke, no Alien Weaponry)

(Photo - Justin Reich)



Featured Audio

GLORYHAMMMER – “Gloryhammer” (Napalm)

GLORYHAMMMER – “Gloryhammer” (Napalm)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

Latest Reviews