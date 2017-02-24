BLACK MAP - “No Color” Single Now Streaming

Bay Area rock outfit, Black Map, have revealed an all new single, “No Color”. from their new album coming out in March. Listen to the track below.

"'No Color' is about the cost of our conformity," says bassist and frontman Ben Flanagan. "It's about what happens sometimes when we distance ourselves from our real passions. We may even distance ourselves so far that we lose them permanently."

The new track is also available on all major streaming services and will be offered as an iTunes instant gratification track. Fans who pre-order the album today will get “No Color”, "Ruin" and "Run Rabbit Run" immediately as a download.

Black Map will release In Droves on March 10th via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and SPV overseas. The band only wrapped up production on the effort last month with Aaron Hellam at Oakland’s Hellam Sound (The Trophy Fire) and created an ambitious but no less intense sophomore set, a boundary smashing, down-tuned heavy rock slab.

Tracklisting:

“Transit I”

“Run Rabbit Run”

“Foxglove”

“Ruin”

“Heavy Waves”

“Dead Ringer”

“Octavia”

“Transit II”

“No Color”

“Indoor Kid”

“White Fence”

“Just My Luck”

“Cash For The Fears”

“Transit III”

“Coma Phase”

“Ruin”:

“Run Rabbit Run” video:

(Photo - Jen Cash/Calibree Photography)