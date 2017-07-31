BLACK MAP Release “Ruin” Music Video

Bay Area rock outfit, Black Map, have debuted an all new music video for their track "Ruin”, from their In Droves album, released earlier this year.

"The lyrics are from the perspective of someone who thinks they see the world collapsing around them," says vocalist/bassist Benjamin Flanagan, "and wondering the whole time what the true nature of their reality is."

The video was directed by Frank Door and the second video we've seen from the power trio's new LP.

Flanagan continues, "When we shot the video it was important to have something with tension and unnerving to match the subject matter of the song. We shot the footage all in one long day at Mt. Davidson in San Francisco. The actor is a 6-year old kid Frank found who got to run around the woods wielding an axe in a giant custom crow mask. This video will probably mark the only time in our career you will ever see anyone in Black Map wearing make up."

Black Map released In Droves back in March via Entertainment One (eOne). The band has been steadily touring all summer on headliner dates, festival dates and support dates on the Chevelle tour. Black Map recently performed a highlighted set at Chicago Open Air earlier this month, and will perform at Rock Allegiance, Louder Than Life, Houston Open Air and Aftershock festivals scheduled for later this year.

All tour dates here.

(Photo - Jen Cash/Calibree Photography)