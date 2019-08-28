BLACK MASTIFF Streaming New Song "Downed By A Sound"; Loser Delusions Album Due In October

Edmonton’s Black Mastiff are ready to put listeners into a fuzzy mood with their signature groove with their new album, Loser Delusions, out on October 18 via Grand Hand Records. The single, "Downed By A Sound", can be heard below.

Vocalist/guitarist Bob Yiannakoulias sums up the single: "An existential crisis that leads to change and moving on "what isn't green you leave behind", all wrapped up and delivered with Phil Lynott attitude and a Knight Rider vibe."

For fans of Deep Purple, Queens Of The Stone Age, Black Keys, and Kyuss, Black Mastiff is a blizzard of distortion and can be experienced in full on October 18 through all music platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Downed By A Sound"

"Bike Club"

"Machines"

"A Tangle"

"Other Kinds"

"Star Base 77"

"Paddle"

"Mind Vibe"

"Spastic Rhythms"

"Stranger"

"Downed By A Sound":

