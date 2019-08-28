BLACK MASTIFF Streaming New Song "Downed By A Sound"; Loser Delusions Album Due In October
Edmonton’s Black Mastiff are ready to put listeners into a fuzzy mood with their signature groove with their new album, Loser Delusions, out on October 18 via Grand Hand Records. The single, "Downed By A Sound", can be heard below.
Vocalist/guitarist Bob Yiannakoulias sums up the single: "An existential crisis that leads to change and moving on "what isn't green you leave behind", all wrapped up and delivered with Phil Lynott attitude and a Knight Rider vibe."
For fans of Deep Purple, Queens Of The Stone Age, Black Keys, and Kyuss, Black Mastiff is a blizzard of distortion and can be experienced in full on October 18 through all music platforms.
Tracklisting:
"Downed By A Sound"
"Bike Club"
"Machines"
"A Tangle"
"Other Kinds"
"Star Base 77"
"Paddle"
"Mind Vibe"
"Spastic Rhythms"
"Stranger"
"Downed By A Sound":
(Photo - A.Kalinowski