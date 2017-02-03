Black Metal Horde ORM To Release Debut Album In March

Epic black metal outfit Orm has completed its self-titled debut album, set for release on March 24th via Indisciplinarian.

Orm incorporates epic, melodic black metal, and its Nordic melancholy with a rocking, swinging feel, while thematically conveying a mythical cosmos of ancient times, where magic, gods, and supernatural creatures inhabited the world as naturally as humans, animals, water, and forests.

The album consists of five lengthy tracks of vivid proportions recorded live in the studio by producer Lasse Ballade (Solbrud, Halshug, Slægt) in Copenhagen in their native Denmark with additional choir recordings in the local Stefans Church. The album artwork is an oil painting on canvas created by the masterful Italian artist Paolo Girardi, who is known for his work with bands such as Bell Witch, Inquisition, and Black Breath. Orm now shares the first excerpts from the record along with its unique artwork through an album trailer created by visual artist Morten Grønnegaard.

Tracklisting:

"Blood Of Your Blood"

"Ancient Echoes"

"Temple Of The Deaf"

"Apotheosis"

"A Tree Ablaze / Yggdrasil Brænder"

(Photo by Cecilie Warming)