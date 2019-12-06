Black Metallers TORMENTOR Talk Cult Status, Taking Control Of The Hungarian Underground Scene, 2018 Reunion (Video)

Hungarian cult black metal band Tormentor, who went on hiatus following the release of their Recipe Ferrum album in 2001, reunited in 2017 and performed a highly publicized reunion show on April 2st, 2018 in Budapest. Duke TV has posted an in-depth interview the band, conducted at France’s Hellfest 2019. Learn more about their successful reunion, taking control of Hungarian underground scene, rebelling against the system, and more.

Tormentor reunited in the classic lineup from 1988 with Csihar (vocals), Tamás Buday (guitars), Attila Szigeti (guitars), György Farkas (bass) and Machat St. Zsoltar (drums). The band's own recording imprint, Saturnus Productions, has reissued Tormemtor's cult classic The Seventh Day Of Doom demo (demo) and their debut album, Anno Domini (1988), on CD and vinyl.